Send Flowers Obituary

In Memory of Ida J. Erickson April 17, 1917 - May 12, 2012 You can only have one mother--patient, kind and true. No other friend in all the world will be the same to you. When other friends forsake you, to mother you will turn. For all her loving kindness she asks nothing in return. As I look upon her picture, sweet memories I recall of a face so full of sunshine and a smile for one and all. Sweet Jesus take this message to my dear mother up above. Tell her how I miss her and send her all my love. Missing Mom, Freddie Imelda and Pat. Jackie and Lynda

In Memory of Ida J. Erickson April 17, 1917 - May 12, 2012 You can only have one mother--patient, kind and true. No other friend in all the world will be the same to you. When other friends forsake you, to mother you will turn. For all her loving kindness she asks nothing in return. As I look upon her picture, sweet memories I recall of a face so full of sunshine and a smile for one and all. Sweet Jesus take this message to my dear mother up above. Tell her how I miss her and send her all my love. Missing Mom, Freddie Imelda and Pat. Jackie and Lynda Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 12, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close