In Memory of Ida J. Erickson April 17, 1917 - May 12, 2012 You can only have one mother--patient, kind and true. No other friend in all the world will be the same to you. When other friends forsake you, to mother you will turn. For all her loving kindness she asks nothing in return. As I look upon her picture, sweet memories I recall of a face so full of sunshine and a smile for one and all. Sweet Jesus take this message to my dear mother up above. Tell her how I miss her and send her all my love. Missing Mom, Freddie Imelda and Pat. Jackie and Lynda
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 12, 2019