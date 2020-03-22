Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Nash. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Ida Nash, of Everett, WA, formerly of Garden Grove, CA, was born October 21, 1919 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and went into the presence of the Lord March 9, 2020. Ida died of natural causes at home with family and in the loving care of her son, Paul and his wife Margaret with whom she lived. She is survived by her children, Esther Roaden, Paul Nash and wife, Margaret Keech, James and Deborah Nash; five grandchildren: Jenelle Smith, Huntington Beach, CA; Karen Thacker, Sumner WA; David Nash and wife, Ursula, Everett; Tom Nash and wife, Amy, Port Angeles, WA; Robert Nash, Garden Grove CA; and seven great-grandchildren: Ryan Smith, Mission Viejo, CA; Matthew Smith, Fountain Valley, CA; Robert Rudd, Seattle WA; Justin Nash, Everett; Ethan Nash, Everett; Alyssa Thacker, Maple Valley, WA; Sara Thacker, Maple Valley, WA. She dearly loved her family and was a wonderful support and example to all. Ida was a dedicated Christian and a supporter of Missions and Missionaries worldwide. In her 100 year lifetime, Ida loved travel, gardening, painting, quilting, and cooking. She was a current member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Everett and a former member of Calvary Church, Santa Ana, CA before relocating to Everett in 2006 along with her husband of 67 years, Edward Nash. Ida was a radiology technologist for 25 years during the late 1940's into the 1970's at what is presently UCI Medical Center in Orange, California. Ida will be interred at Fairhaven Memorial Park in Santa Ana, CA. A memorial service will follow in Everett, WA. Memorial services to be announced.





Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 22, 2020

