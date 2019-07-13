Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Smith Padgett. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Ida Padgett was born on September 20, 1934 passed away on June 30, 2019 to be with our Lord. She left us peacefully and with no pain. Present were her brother, Charles Nolcini and her sons, Mark and Tod. She was born on September 20, 1934 in Winchester, Kentucky. She worked the farm with her parents, Jim and Martha Nolcini. She went on to Alaska to help her brother, Tom Nolcini where she met Cliff Padgett. They were married and settled in at Martha Lake, Washington and raised their family there. Ida was also known as Trudy, Aunt Toopi, Trude, and Mom. Ida loved to garden and did so into late life. She loved to sew and make beautiful blankets and assembling puzzles. Her favorites were farm scenes, Native American scenes, and animals. Her main passion late in life was making sure the humming-bird feeders were always full. She enjoyed watching them to the end. She is survived by her brother, Charles Nolcini; sons, Tod and Mark, and extended family of nieces, nephews, and Debbie her long time beloved caregiver. We will all deeply miss her. A viewing is scheduled for Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00am with the funeral service following at 11:00am at Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills, 409 Filbert RD, Lynnwood, WA 98036.





