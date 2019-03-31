April 2, 1922 - February 18, 2019 Imogene Lenore Memory, born April 2, 1922 to Arthur and Ella Koplitz, of Marysville, WA passed away peacefully at home on February 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by sisters, Alice McDonough and Daisy Tastad. Imogene is survived by sister, Irene Olsen; and nine nieces and nephews. There will be no services.
|
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 31, 2019