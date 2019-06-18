July 17, 1934 - May 25, 2019 Ingrid Worthington, 84, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019. Ingrid was born on July 17, 1934 in Nannestad, Norway. She immigrated to the US in 1948 after the occupation of the Nazis crippled her home country. After arriving by ship, her family traveled from New York and settled in Bowman, ND speaking not a word of English. Ingrid moved to Snohomish, WA in the late 1950's where she worked for Scott's Paper Company, retiring after 32 years. Ingrid was active in the Everett Garden Club and served as President for some time. Ingrid is preceded in death by her parents, Johan and Ingeborg Bratvold; infant brother, Hans Bratvold; brother, Tore (Bonnie) Bratvold; and stepson, Jerry Worthington. She is survived by husband, Harley Worthington; daughter, Connie (Pete) Smithson; stepchildren, Randy and Sue Worthington; grandchildren, Richard (Ellie) Smithson, Christopher Smithson, Joseph (Millie) Wothington, Rosalee Worthington; great grandchildren, Katie and Jeffrey Freshour; and great great grandchildren, Ryker and Cason Dykes; plus numerous nieces and nephews. A potluck style celebration in honor of her life will be held at the home of Richard and Ellie Smithson on June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., 14523 Brookside Pl., Snohomish, WA
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 18, 2019