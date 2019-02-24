Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Annette (Donges) Edwards. View Sign





March 17, 1936 - February 3, 2019 Irene was born March 17, 1936 in Jamaica, New York and passed peacefully on February 3, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends at Holistic Family Group Home in Marysville, Washington. She is survived by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Doris and Gene Smith; sister-in-law, Ruth Donges; and nieces and nephews. Irene was born on St. Patrick's Day to her parents George and Beatrice Donges. Irene married John Edwards in 1955 and together they raised their son, George Edwards. Irene and John moved to North Carolina where Irene worked for Lenox as a glassware hand painter. Following retirement Irene and John moved to Camano Island, Washington. After John passed in 2001 Irene moved to Lake Stevens, Washington to be closer to her family. Irene will be remembered for her dry sense of humor, and her kind heart. Although Irene moved from New York several years ago she still carried her New York accent. Irene will be deeply missed. A very special thanks to all caregivers at Holistic Family Group Home in Marysville, Washington for their outstanding care of Irene during her last year. Our family will always be grateful. Also thank you to Evergreen Hospice for their support. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice and George Donges; husband, John; son, George; and brother, Richard Donges. Irene requested no service. There will be a private family service at a later date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close