May 22, 1930 – Feb 29, 2020 Irene, 89, of Everett, WA was born in Chicago, IL and settled in Washington in the late 50's. She peacefully made her leap to Heaven on February 29 surrounded by her loving family. Irene was a waitress at the Tourist Café for many years. She had a passion for fishing and hunting and found peace while tending her beautiful flower gardens. She was kind and loving, lived and enjoyed life to the fullest. She had many friends…to know her was to love her. Irene is preceded in death by her parents - August Gall, Eva Gall, stepmother - Bess Gall, sister - Ruth Sweet, brother - Ethan Gall, son - Steven Zaleck, life partner - Jack Scheller and daughter - Nancy Scheller-Teal. She will be forever, lovingly remembered by her children Ralph (Sharon) Zaleck, Carol (Brian) Berger and Earl (Donna) Scheller, Greg (Carey) Scheller, Byron (Lori) Scheller. She adored her grandchildren, great-grand children, plus two great-great; numerous nieces and nephews and Chosen daughter - Shannon Sutherland (Mike) and her dear friend Dick, Schillingford. Please share a kind gesture or a smile in her honor. A private family "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.



