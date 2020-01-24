Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene J. Laughlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Joyce Laughlin Irene J. Laughlin passed away peacefully at home in her favorite recliner on January 16, 2020. She was born in Everett, WA to parents Lawrence and Alice McDonough on December 20, 1948 and lived in Marysville, WA her whole life. She graduated from Marysville High school and married Tom Laughlin and enjoyed over 53 years of marriage. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt "Auntie Bean" and grandmother and we all enjoyed many good times together. She loved to go camping at the Masonic park, Grasshopper meadows, Silver King Resort, Lyre River, Long Beach, WA and the family lot on the Sauk river, and numerous trips to Wolf Creek, MT where her parents had built a log home. She loved to cook and entertain. There were countless summertime bbq's and family gatherings with enough food for an army. She was a dog lover and grew up with dachshunds, Tina and Kimmel and had a number of them over the years. Irene was a life member and three time past Matron of Afton Chapter #103, Order of the Eastern Star and was past Worthy Advisor of Marysville Rainbow Assembly. She enjoyed the many friendships she made in Eastern Star and Rainbow. Irene was brave, determined, kind, and so very tough. She fought and won two battles against cancer and had many good times after. Irene is survived by her husband, Tom, daughter, Jennie Laughlin, grand daughter, Janelle Schank; sister, Marian Smith (Dale), nephew, Greg Smith (Tawnya) and niece, Diana Murphy (Shane) and many great nieces and a great nephew. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine and her son, Chad. The family would like to thank all the wonderful doctors, nurses, CNA's and Providence Hospice that helped her on her journey. At her request there will be no services. Memorials may be made in her name to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, PO Box 34829, Seattle, WA. 98124-1829; , PO Box 34475, Seattle, WA 98124-1475 or Providence Hospice Everett, WA. "See ya later alligator. After a while crocodile." Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

