Irene Lorraine McRory Irene was born March 11, 1939 in Everett, WA to Hazel and Almer Skotdal. She graduated from Everett High School in 1957 before continuing her education at Colorado Women's College. She worked in the banking industry before meeting and marrying her husband, Edwin C. McRory. Irene was blessed with two children, Scott and Mary Jane, and later four grandsons who brought her so much joy. She dedicated her life to being a wonderful and loving mother, wife, grandmother and friend. Some of her favorite memories were family holidays with her children and grandchildren. Irene loved the arts and was a longtime supporter of the Seattle Symphony and Seattle Art Museum. Irene passed away at home on February 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ed; as well as her children, Scott (Kelly) and Mary Jane (Mark de Vere White); four grandchildren, Rory, Calder, Will, and Mathew; and her brother, Art. Irene was preceded in death by her sister, Louise, in 2014. The family held closed services at Epiphany Church in Seattle and Irene was laid to rest at the Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Everett.



