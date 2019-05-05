Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Lawseth. View Sign Service Information Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood 27001 88th Ave NW Stanwood , WA 98292 (360)-629-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

April 2, 1919 - March 30, 2019 Irene Lawseth passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 30, 2019 three days shy of her 100th birthday. She was born in Seattle and grew up in the University District, graduating from Lincoln High School. Her parents owned Pearl Home Bakery, renowned at the time for its excellence, and Irene was able to run the front retail area by the age of 9. She was always proud of that part of her upbringing. She loved dancing and met her future husband, Martin at one of the Swedish dance centers open at that time. They married in 1938 and she had four children by the age of 26. They continued to live in North Seattle but in later years moved full time to their summer home on Camano Island, WA. Irene loved learning and loved teaching, which became her vocation. Ultimately she co-founded the Seguin School for special education students and worked there for a number of years before going to work for the Shoreline School System. Soon she realized that additional formal credentials were needed, so she took a hiatus, enrolled at Western Washington State University, and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Teaching at the age of 53. She remained in Special Ed for years after that accomplishment. Irene was an excellent cook, whether it was Swedish pancakes for the family or a huge turkey dinner for extended family get-togethers. (Remember how us young cousins got to sit at our own table?) She was also a long-time member and former officer of NAMI Washington, the advocacy group formed to help those afflicted with mental illness. Gardening was one of her true passions, many times she would work in the yard until darkness set in. She loved being able to look out on her porch and see the hanging baskets of flowers that she put up every year. Always wanting to learn new things, after retirement from formal employment, she volunteered to be a precinct voting supervisor for quite a few years, monitoring the booths with her staff to make sure that things were always "Done Correctly"…..one of her favorite phrases. Other favorites were TV shows Jeopardy, murder mysteries with Jessica, Columbo, Perry, and Monk, and the fairly recently discovered re-runs of Wagon Train. Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Martin; her brother, Ray, and son, Raymond. She is survived by sons, Grant and Dwight; daughter, Linda; grandchildren, Martin and Bonnie, and five great-grandchildren; also her dear, caring friends, Craig and Larry whom she referred to as "My Boyfriends". A private memorial will be held for Irene. Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood.



April 2, 1919 - March 30, 2019 Irene Lawseth passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 30, 2019 three days shy of her 100th birthday. She was born in Seattle and grew up in the University District, graduating from Lincoln High School. Her parents owned Pearl Home Bakery, renowned at the time for its excellence, and Irene was able to run the front retail area by the age of 9. She was always proud of that part of her upbringing. She loved dancing and met her future husband, Martin at one of the Swedish dance centers open at that time. They married in 1938 and she had four children by the age of 26. They continued to live in North Seattle but in later years moved full time to their summer home on Camano Island, WA. Irene loved learning and loved teaching, which became her vocation. Ultimately she co-founded the Seguin School for special education students and worked there for a number of years before going to work for the Shoreline School System. Soon she realized that additional formal credentials were needed, so she took a hiatus, enrolled at Western Washington State University, and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Teaching at the age of 53. She remained in Special Ed for years after that accomplishment. Irene was an excellent cook, whether it was Swedish pancakes for the family or a huge turkey dinner for extended family get-togethers. (Remember how us young cousins got to sit at our own table?) She was also a long-time member and former officer of NAMI Washington, the advocacy group formed to help those afflicted with mental illness. Gardening was one of her true passions, many times she would work in the yard until darkness set in. She loved being able to look out on her porch and see the hanging baskets of flowers that she put up every year. Always wanting to learn new things, after retirement from formal employment, she volunteered to be a precinct voting supervisor for quite a few years, monitoring the booths with her staff to make sure that things were always "Done Correctly"…..one of her favorite phrases. Other favorites were TV shows Jeopardy, murder mysteries with Jessica, Columbo, Perry, and Monk, and the fairly recently discovered re-runs of Wagon Train. Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Martin; her brother, Ray, and son, Raymond. She is survived by sons, Grant and Dwight; daughter, Linda; grandchildren, Martin and Bonnie, and five great-grandchildren; also her dear, caring friends, Craig and Larry whom she referred to as "My Boyfriends". A private memorial will be held for Irene. Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close