Irma Frances Neatherlin Akins was born to Spiva Lane Neatherlin and Mabel Byrd Hankla on March 19, 1929. She was born in El Paso, Texas. She was the youngest of 5 children. She is preceded in death by her older brothers, L.W Neatherlin, Reul Neatherlin and her sisters, Dorothy Gaume and Mary Elizabeth Shannon.

She married Clifford H Marbry in May of 1950. Irma had been told by her Dr. that she would never be able to have children and was therefore blessed and excited when she was able to have 2 daughters, Mary Ellen Bloss (Joe) of Snohomish, WA and Kristin Kay Heiberg (Bruce) of Portland, OR.

She raised her daughters as a single Mom in Snohomish, WA. There are 7 grandchildren; Chad Davidson (Jeffrey), David Davidson, Joshua Kevan (Jennifer), Jonathan Kevan (Jerry), Jessi Heiberg (Riley), Jimmy Heiberg (Alexandra), and Joseph Heiberg. There are also 4 great grandchildren; Ian Kevan, Maggie Kevan, Addison Heiberg and Nolan Heiberg. She also loved her numerous nieces and nephews.

Irma received her Bachelor's degree from Western New Mexico University and moved to the Pacific Northwest in 1963 to be closer to her brother Reuel Neatherlin who worked for Darigold. She taught 5th grade at Emerson Elementary in Snohomish and proceeded to go back to school to the University of Washington to receive her Masters while raising her daughters. She then became the Librarian at Snohomish Junior High School until her retirement.

In 1974, Irma met Andrew J Akins, and they were married in 1977. They lived in Snohomish until his death in 2010. With the marriage to Andy, she gained 6 stepchildren; Delia Schumacher (Don), Crystal Francois, DeAndra Akins, Marlesia Moesch, Mark Akins (Claudia) and Scott Akins, as well as 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

She relocated to Cascadian Place in Everett in 2014 where she made many faithful friendships. She attended New Life Church in Everett.

Irma loved her Lord Jesus Christ and was a faithful servant that inspired and influenced many. She was an amazing woman, mother, friend, grandmother, aunt, and will be missed by us all.

Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Salvation Army of Everett.

There will be a viewing from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm on September 11, 2020 at Solie Funeral Home, 3301 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201. It will be limited to 25 people allowed at a time. **The service will be at Graveside only at 2:00 pm at GAR Cemetery, 8601 Riverview Rd, Snohomish, WA 98290. Social distancing and masks are required, please be respectful of everyone's safety.

March 19, 1929 - September 3, 2020