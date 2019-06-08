Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irma J. Britt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Irma Jean Britt Beloved sister, aunt, great aunt, Irma Jean Britt, 80, of Arlington, Washington went to be with the Lord May 28, 2019. "Jeannie" was born on July 31, 1938 in White Sulfur Springs, Montana, to Harold and Agnes Britt. Her early childhood was spent in Montana. The family moved to Western Washington in 1942, finally settling in Everett where she graduated from Everett High School in 1956. Jeannie worked for Scott Paper Mill for 15 years. She had a kind heart and spent her life taking care of others in many ways. She was active in her church community and was a true testament to God's love. She will be missed. Her fondest memories were of her years beach-combing with her brother in Bayview and riding her horse, Star. Her travels took her to Japan and Hawaii. The trip of a lifetime was shared with her mother and sister in New York, where they explored Agnes' immigration story. In her retirement she enjoyed making cards and getting together with the family. Jeannie is survived by her sister, Kathi Hutsell, of Arlington; brother, James (Dorothy) Britt of Cashmere, WA; nieces and a nephew, and great nieces and great nephews. A Celebration of Life service is in the planning stages. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 8, 2019

