Isaac (Zeek) Kona, a Tulalip tribal member was born on April 26, 1942 in Tulalip, Washington.He passed away in Seattle, Washington on June 29, 2020 at 78 years of age.He was preceded in death by his grandmother Elizabeth "Lizzie" Krise; his parents Isaac and Bertha Kona; his siblings, George Taylor, Ronald Kona, and Genevieve Williams; his first wife, Maryanne Kona; and his children Chelly and Darren Kona.Zeek was the "Flyin' Hawaiian crane operator for the Longshoreman's Union and a Tulalip fisherman. He spent his time loving and caring for his family. His hobbies included baseball, basketball, and cooking Hawaiian style. He enjoyed golfing; trips to the casino, Palm Springs, and Hawaii. He was a respected member of the tribal community and the Elks Club. He will be greatly missed.He is survived by his wife, Roberta Kona; his son Isaac Kona Jr.; his stepsons, Jon Holland and Andy Fenkner; his siblings, Louis, Reggie, and Larry Kona; his granddaughters Bailey and Mckenzi Moore; his step-grandson, Kai Fenkner; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Tulalip Gym, 6700 Totem Beach Road, Tulalip with a graveside service to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery. April 26, 1942 - June 29, 2020