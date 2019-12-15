Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabel Sloan Kerr (Adamson) Beegle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Isabel was born in Bangor, County Down, N. Ireland, United Kingdom on 28th of April 1943. Her parents were John Gamble Sloan Adamson, and Jane Gamble Sloan Kerr. She is the eldest of three children, with her brother Ian and sister Alexis. She graduated from Bangor Collegiate School for Young Ladies, and prior to entering the Belfast College of Domestic Science, took a gap year as an exchange student to the US, during which time she met her future husband, Dr. Earl Beegle. She returned to N. Ireland to resume her seat at Belfast College, and eventually married her husband at the Conlig Presbyterian Church in 1964. They returned to Manchester University where she managed the Student Union food café for two years, prior to moving to Elkhart Indiana, where she began her family of two sons, Ryan and Kevin. She taught Art for children at the Elkhart Art League, and eventually became president of the Art League until the family moved back to N. Ireland in the early 70's when her husband joined the Faculty of Medicine at Queen's University Belfast. In 1979 the family moved to Toledo Ohio, where Earl became Chief Resident in Family Medicine. Isabel became the Director of Meals on Wheels for Riverside Hospital. In 1982 the family moved to Everett, WA. Isabel managed her husband's clinic for 11 years and took up the full time position of grand mother to her six grandchildren. She was very active in their development, and taught each to swim at the YMCA, and encouraged them to attend many summer camps from horse camps to Orcas Island adventures. She took them to the old ghost town Crystal City high in the Rockies to stay with many old friends from the days living in Elkhart, in particular, Roger and Bonnie Neal, who have summered there since the 1950's. She and Earl loved to travel, and spent many months traveling the world including Europe, Asia, South America, Australia and New Zealand. Often they were accompanied on these journeys by close friends and family who shared the sense of adventure of new places. This included a trip with her parents to Bulgaria in 1984, and to China with her mother, Jane and Earl in 1993, Central Asia and Northern India to experience the Moghul empire and its history in 1994. After that a trip to Moscow and St. Petersburg to see a special exhibition of freshly discovered Fine Art from WWII at the Winter Palace. In 1997, a trip to Peru included Machu Pichu and the Sacred Valley with her brother, Ian, Earl, and several close traveling friends. She often returned to N. Ireland to visit family and ensured that each of her grandchildren, Ian, Emmaline, Conor, Victoria, Alexandra, and Gwendolyn were able to make the journey to visit relatives and to understand her childhood background. Her brother, Ian Adamson, OBE was a large part of the family activities as the children were growing up, and in later life, while he was Lord Mayor of Belfast, she often was deputized as the official Lady Mayoress of the City when special functions were occurring. As a result she met many dignitaries, including many of the Royal Family, The Queen, Prince Phillip, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and was an honored guest on board the Royal Yacht Britannia when it visited Belfast. She also volunteered at the Farsett, a cross community project started in Belfast by her brother, Ian and Jackie Hewitt, (International Fund for Ireland,) during the Troubles in order to create a safe space for young people to gather in a non-sectarian way. She traveled to France to assist in the Memorial Ceremonies at the Ulster Tower, commemorating the Battle of the Somme in WWI. Both her sons were part of that experience, having had their early childhood in the primary school in the village where their mother grew up. As a result, she was invited to a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace withQueen Elizabeth II. After Earl's retirement as CEO of Providence Medical Group, they spent their summers in N. Ireland, with accommodation provided by her cousin, Heather Lyons at a seaside cottage in Greyabbey, Co. Down. Family ties in Ulster, Scotland, and England have always played a significant role due to her insistence that all her direct descendants were to know as much as possible about their Irish and British heritage. She passed from this life on November 15, 2019 after a prolonged illness at home in hospice care. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close