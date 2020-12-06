Isabell Andrews passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Skagit Valley Hospital after a courageous battle against lung cancer. She was born Isabell Stavheim in Seattle on February 26, 1945 to Olaf Kristianson Stavheim and Martha Levinda Moore. She grew up in Ballard and graduated from Ballard High School in 1963.

She moved to San Francisco and married Roger Neiss, with whom she had two daughters, Heather and Kirsten. She moved back to Ballard and later married Kenneth Andrews and had one daughter, Tara, with him. She lived in Ballard most of her life raising her three daughters..

She worked many years at Ballard Optical as an optician, where she made many friends. Isabell loved life and spread love wherever she went. She joined the Ballard Elks, where she, not only learned to dance, but became the chaplain and then the second woman Exalted Ruler in 2009.

She met the love of her life, Charles Durland, in 2009, married him and moved to Camano Island in 2013. They danced regularly at the Normanna Lodge #3 at Noreen's dances. She was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, friend and wife. People will remember her for the joy that radiated from her smile and the hugs she gave so easily.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brothers, John and Kenneth and former husband, Roger Neiss, She is survived by her husband; her sister, Barbara Buchmann; daughters, Heather Neiss, Kirsten Menshenfriend (Steve), and Tara Andrews (Mick Shane); grandchildren, Jacob Fullerton, Lydia and Luke Menshenfriend, Aubrey Grosvenor, Avery Andrews, Addison Shane; step-son, Jeffrey Durland (Julie Doughty) special niece, Victoria Starrett; former husband, Kenneth Andrews and many nieces and nephews.

A virtual memorial service was held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, which is available on YouTube at Stanwoodumc.org. Donations in her memory can be made to her church, or at the Historic Camano City Schoolhouse at CamanoSchoolhouse.com, where she and Chuck volunteered.

