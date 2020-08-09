1/1
Isabelle Guertin
1929 - 2020
Isabelle May McCune Guertin 90, of Marysville, Wa, went home to her Heavenly father on July 10th, 2020. She was born on November 8th 1929 in Wildwood, Alberta, Canada. She came to America in 1959 with her Husband Raymond, and their 4 children from Edmonton, Alberta. They settled in Edmonds, WA where they had two more children. She enjoyed curling at the Granite Curling Club and she enjoyed gardening and had many friends . In 1973 they relocated to Marysville, WA. She had a love for animals and was always raising something new. She started with Cows, Pigs, Rabbits, Chickens, and Geese and then adventured into Pot Bellied Pigs, Miniature Horses. She later in life started an adult family home and for over 20 years was a caretaker of elderly and disabled people. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2011. During that time she collected and doodled on rocks, and crocheted endlessly. She was proceeded in death by her husband Raymond Guertin, of 66 years. She is survived by her 6 children and their spouses. Linda Ludvik, Robert Guertin, Arthur Guertin, Kevin Guertin, Cheryl Haugen and Darin Guertin. Her 20 grandkids, 32 Great Grandkids, and 4 Great-Great Grandkids. Her family will be having a memorial for her once the Canadian Border crossing is opened up and they can celebrate her life. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to The Alzheimer's Association.

November 8, 1929 - July 10, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
