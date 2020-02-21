Iva J. Hagaman (1923 - 2020)
Obituary
Iva Jean Hagaman Iva Jean Hagaman was born November 20, 1923 and died peacefully in her home on February 13, 2020. She was born in Jordon, MT and as a young woman made her way to the Seattle area where she raised a family and worked at Boeing for 27 years. She was married to Dave Hagaman for 40 plus years and they had a wonderful life together. They both had an adventurous spirit and traveled the world; were snowbirds and traveled across the US in their motor home; were skiing enthusiasts and were on Ski Patrol at Ski Acres; they boated on the waterways of the Pacific NW and loved salmon fishing and crabbing. She was strong, generous, and gentle of spirit. She met life head-on with all its challenges and reaped its rewards. Her husband, Dave, and son, Bill, preceded her in death. She will be missed dearly by her surviving family: daughters: Donna, Janet, Melanie and Kim; eight grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home, 804 State Ave., Marysville, WA, 98270, Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 21, 2020
