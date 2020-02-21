Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iva J. Hagaman. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Memorial service 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Iva Jean Hagaman Iva Jean Hagaman was born November 20, 1923 and died peacefully in her home on February 13, 2020. She was born in Jordon, MT and as a young woman made her way to the Seattle area where she raised a family and worked at Boeing for 27 years. She was married to Dave Hagaman for 40 plus years and they had a wonderful life together. They both had an adventurous spirit and traveled the world; were snowbirds and traveled across the US in their motor home; were skiing enthusiasts and were on Ski Patrol at Ski Acres; they boated on the waterways of the Pacific NW and loved salmon fishing and crabbing. She was strong, generous, and gentle of spirit. She met life head-on with all its challenges and reaped its rewards. Her husband, Dave, and son, Bill, preceded her in death. She will be missed dearly by her surviving family: daughters: Donna, Janet, Melanie and Kim; eight grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home, 804 State Ave., Marysville, WA, 98270, Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer.





Iva Jean Hagaman Iva Jean Hagaman was born November 20, 1923 and died peacefully in her home on February 13, 2020. She was born in Jordon, MT and as a young woman made her way to the Seattle area where she raised a family and worked at Boeing for 27 years. She was married to Dave Hagaman for 40 plus years and they had a wonderful life together. They both had an adventurous spirit and traveled the world; were snowbirds and traveled across the US in their motor home; were skiing enthusiasts and were on Ski Patrol at Ski Acres; they boated on the waterways of the Pacific NW and loved salmon fishing and crabbing. She was strong, generous, and gentle of spirit. She met life head-on with all its challenges and reaped its rewards. Her husband, Dave, and son, Bill, preceded her in death. She will be missed dearly by her surviving family: daughters: Donna, Janet, Melanie and Kim; eight grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home, 804 State Ave., Marysville, WA, 98270, Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close