IvaLee Mae Strom 91. was born April 11, 1927 to Ivar and Rosezella Everson and passed away on January 10, 2019 in Renton, WA. IvaLee was a long-time resident of Renton, WA, where she lived in the same home for over 50 years until she moved into a lovely assisted living home six years ago. IvaLee was a devoted daughter, mother, grand-mother and friend, and prayed for her family and friends daily. IvaLee had a giving heart, and donated to many charities as well. Over the years, IvaLee had a small, loyal group of very good friends. Together they enjoyed bowling, traveling, eating out and celebrating each other's birthday. She also took care of her mother, Mae, who lived with her for nearly 20 years. IvaLee will be greatly missed by her friends and family. She is survived by her son, Scott (Sally) Strom, daughter, Mellisa (Dan) McJunkin, daughter-in-law, Stephanie Strom; grand-children, Rachael Strom, Rebekah (Greg) Everson, Jesse Strom, Brionna McJunkin, Brayden McJunkin and great-grandchildren, Perrin, Clara and Lincoln. IvaLee is preceded in death by her parents, Ivar Everson, Mae and Ed Therrien; brother, Richard Everson; former husband, Karl B Strom, and son, Karl Jeffrey Strom.



