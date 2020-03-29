Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Dale Orwick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Aug. 29, 1929 - Feb. 26, 2020 Dale was born in Condon OR by a mid-wife on the farm, he died in Spokane Hospital from a fall that caused his trauma at his home in Chewelah, WA. Dale is survived by three biological children, Mitzie, Merridee, Dian from his first wife, Tiny; Stepchildren, Joy, Rhonda, Elden from last wife, Shirley; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Gay from OR.; and Ruby his best friend and sister in law who was there to the end. Dale started his life working on a farm in the fields, then working for the city, until he saved up to buy a logging truck. He would get in trouble with the town by tearing down the power lines because the log load was too high! He then started working to help build the dams in Eastern Washington. He owned the only gas station in Mattawa, WA back in the 60's. After selling the gas station he moved the family to Kent, WA. He went to work in Seattle operating large cranes, that set up large high tension power line towers, belonging to Union Operations Engineers local 302 and 612. He worked all over different states, and terrains. Setting up towers on the side of mountain cliffs where no one else would go, not even the mountain goats! He had no fear, and was not one to turn down a challenge. He met Shirley in Monroe, WA, lived there until he retired and moved to Chewelah. The Orwick family would like to thank all the medical staff, police department, family friends, and neighbors for being there, you know who you ARE!



