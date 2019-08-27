August 27, 2004 It doesn't matter how long its been, we all miss you so much every single day. We remember times we had together sports games, thanksgiving every year with family, our wonderful CHRISTMAS that you always made so special. This year which I know you already know Lynsey got married to a wonderful man. You were watching from above but I hope you saw your chair next to mine. I know you are so proud of them as I am. They worship you and will always. We love and miss you always, Nancy, Rhiannon, Lynsey, Conner, Dad, Sally and Jamie and your new family Kevin, Jasmine, and Tyler!!!!

