J. Gregory Gagnon
September 11, 1950 - August 27, 2004

Dad, although your memory is still strong in my mind, I can't believe how much time has passed. I think of you everyday and miss you as much as I always have. You are still, and always will be the greatest man I ever knew, Love you Rhiannon

As the years pass, I'm still reminded of you in the little moments here and there & even though the pain isn't as consistent doesn't mean it hurts any less, not having you around. You would adore your new grandson Anderson. He is pure joy Dad. I know you're watching down and seeing him grow everyday with me, Love Lynsey.

Miss you everyday Dad, the greatest goal I can ever achieve in my life is to be half as great as you were. You were always and forever will be my hero. An inspiration to me everyday. Love, Conner.

Love Nancy, Dad, Sally and Jamie.

J. Gregory Gagnon In Loving Memory

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
