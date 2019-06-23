Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Robert (Bob) Trimble. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

August 3, 1939 - May 16, 2019 J. Robert (Bob) Trimble was born on August 3, 1939, in Anthony, KS, to Carlton Trimble and Nerva Overstreet Trimble. He died at age 79 on May 16, 2019, at his home in Everett, WA. On June 23, 2019 there will be a Celebration of Bob's Life in Everett, WA. If you knew Bob and would like information on his Memorial Service, please email: [email protected] Bob graduated from Harper High School in Harper, KS, and earned a B.A. from Kansas Wesleyan in Salina, KS. He served in the Navy from 1962-1966. Bob started a career in banking and real estate lending in Salina, KS, which led him to Topeka, KS, Rockford, IL, Everett, WA, Anchorage, AK, and Lake City, WA. He liked to describe himself as a "recovering banker" after starting his own business in the spring of 1988. He began his company as a mortgage lender, serving one year as president of the Washington Association of Mortgage Bankers. Later, he went on to do commercial and residential appraising. Over the years, Bob earned a Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation, which is the industry standard of professional success. It symbolizes respect, credibility, ethics and achievement within real estate finance. He also earned the Appraisal Institute's SRA designation, which represents advanced knowledge gained after years of proven, real-life real estate valuation experience. It also reflects a commitment to strict professional ethics and standards. Bob lived for many years in Mukilteo, WA, including a large portion of his time as a small business owner. As a Mukilteo businessman and resident, he was active in the Mukilteo Chamber of Commerce, including time spent serving on their Board. Bob and Paula spent a great deal of time and effort in search of church communities that were in line with their own convictions and philosophies. Because Bob valued service to the organizations he believed in, he is a past Board President of Unity Center for Positive Living in Everett, where he was a long-time member. His most recent church affiliation was in the congregation of Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Church. Besides the love he had for his family and friends, he was also passionate about management and enjoyed helping his employees reach their potential. His goal was to be remembered as being ethical and kind in everything that he did, carrying that goal over to the business world as well. When Bob brought his family to Washington State in 1979, he fell in love with Mt. Rainier and hiking. "The mountains are calling, and I must go." Because of this great love of the vast outdoor playground we are blessed to be surrounded by, it was his wish to have his ashes scattered at Mt. Rainier. This summer, his family will carry out his wish by taking him to one of his favorite places to be at rest and at one with nature. Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Paula, of Everett; two daughters, one son, four granddaughters and two grandsons. Terri Trimble and her husband, Dilip Agarwal, and their daughter, Rani Agarwal, live in London, England. Christi Trimble-Kreutz and her husband, Dr. Steve Kreutz live in Everett with their daughter, Maddie Kreutz, and sons, Jack Kreutz and Kyle Watts. The oldest granddaughter, Kayleigh Watts Noble lives in Lake Stevens, WA with her husband, Nick Noble. Bryan Trimble and his daughter, Jade Trimble are in Tampa, FL. Bob is also survived by his older sister, Sara Hicks of Devine, TX and his younger brother, Richard Trimble of Milam, TX. In lieu of flowers, Bob requested donations to environmental or social justice causes, a , or that you plant flowers or trees in his memory. Most of all he would want you to "Go forth from here and be kind!" Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

