Service Information Nicoles Funeral Home 157 C St Nw Ephrata , WA 98823 (509)-754-3420 Send Flowers Obituary

Feb. 24, 1936 - Aug. 25, 2019 Jack C. Turner, age of 83, died on August 25, 2019 surrounded by family and holding the hand of his best friend and wife at his daughter's home in Ephrata, Washington. Jack was born on February 24, 1936 in Vancouver, Washington to Dan and Gladys Turner. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Dan; his mother, Gladys; and his grandson, Jeremy Firestone. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 60 years, Edie, and his four daughters, Deb Firestone, Linda Parisi (Dave), Chris Romm (Rich) and Jackie Roduner; and son, Greg Beckel (Becky); step-father, Clarence Yarnell; his brother, Bill Turner (Pat); and step brothers, Denny Yarnell (Theresa) and Ron Yarnell. His 13 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Rosary will be held on September 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Ephrata, Washington. Funeral services will be September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with a burial to follow at the Ephrata Cemetery. A reception will be held following the services at St. Rose Catholic School. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to "Fixing What Drove Jack Crazy Fund" at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, 420 Nat Washington Way, Ephrata, WA 98823. Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at:



Feb. 24, 1936 - Aug. 25, 2019 Jack C. Turner, age of 83, died on August 25, 2019 surrounded by family and holding the hand of his best friend and wife at his daughter's home in Ephrata, Washington. Jack was born on February 24, 1936 in Vancouver, Washington to Dan and Gladys Turner. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Dan; his mother, Gladys; and his grandson, Jeremy Firestone. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 60 years, Edie, and his four daughters, Deb Firestone, Linda Parisi (Dave), Chris Romm (Rich) and Jackie Roduner; and son, Greg Beckel (Becky); step-father, Clarence Yarnell; his brother, Bill Turner (Pat); and step brothers, Denny Yarnell (Theresa) and Ron Yarnell. His 13 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Rosary will be held on September 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Ephrata, Washington. Funeral services will be September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with a burial to follow at the Ephrata Cemetery. A reception will be held following the services at St. Rose Catholic School. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to "Fixing What Drove Jack Crazy Fund" at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, 420 Nat Washington Way, Ephrata, WA 98823. Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at: www.nicolesfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the care of Nicoles Funeral Home of Ephrata, Washington. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close