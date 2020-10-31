Jack D. Estes, 93, of Startup, Washington passed away October 20, 2020 at Regency Care Center in Monroe.

Jack was born November 23, 1926 in Pine, Oregon to Charles E. and Donnie C. Estes. He served as a Merchant Marine radioman and was a 38-year employee of Boeing. In 1965, he married Lila Mae Souder and settled on the family farm in Startup. He raised beef cattle and volunteered as the Evergreen State Fair 4-H Beef Superintendent for years.

He is survived by sons Frank (Celeste) and Charles (Laura) and was preceded in death by wife Lila, daughter Marla and brother Richard.

A proud Freemason, Jack was a member of Sultan-Monroe Lodge #160 and had just received his 65-year pin. He served as Master of Sultan #179 in 1960 and 1991 as well as being Secretary for decades.

A Masonic funeral will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please give to a charity of your choosing.

