You were the world's best father, so compassionate and kind; who showed us more love and affection than we could have ever hoped to find. You're in our thoughts every day of the year, but at special times like your birthday it hurts even more that you're not here. So for now all we can do Dad is blow a kiss to Heaven above, to wish you a Happy Birthday and send you all our love. We miss you! All your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jack Hamlin 7/20/1930 - 12/31/2005



