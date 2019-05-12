Jack Kenneth Erickson, DDS May 17, 1933 – May 8, 2019 Jack Erickson passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019 due to natural causes. Jack was born in Arlington, Washington on May 17, 1933 and graduated from Arlington High School in 1951. He was a member of the basketball and tennis teams and was presented with the Boyer Award as the outstanding student of his class. After high school, Jack attended the University of Washington and graduated from the School of Dentistry in 1958. He returned to Arlington after college and opened his dental practice. He practiced dentistry for 38 years and retired from active practice in 1997. Jack was an active community member in Arlington. He served as Little League Commissioner for football, basketball and baseball for ten years. He was a 50-year member of the Arlington Lions Club. He was appointed to the Arlington Airport Commission and served for ten years. Jack loved his leisure activities, especially sports. From softball to tennis to golf to bridge, he was always competitive in playing these games. He was also a big fan of local sports. Jack was an avid supporter of Arlington High School sports, following his kids through their years participating in football, basketball and golf. He was a long time Husky football and basketball season ticket holder as well an inaugural season ticket holder for the Seattle Seahawks, which he held for 25 years. In recent years, Jack found his greatest joy in watching his grand-children perform on the field, court or stage. In later life, playing golf, fishing and playing duplicate bridge were his passions. These activities allowed him to spend time with the great number of friends he shared with his wife. He treasured his time as a member of the Everett Golf and Country Club and fishing on the various lakes of Snohomish County. He was a member of the American Contract Bridge League and achieved the rank of Sapphire Life Master. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margery, and his three sons, Steve, Kyle and Ross (Jenifer) Erickson and his daughter-in-law, Jody Erickson. Jack was the grandfather to Blake, Haley, Rachel and Grant Erickson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Dorothy Erickson (Davis); his brother, Richard Erickson and his son, Brett Erickson. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Marysville, Washington, where he was a member. Memorials may be sent to the Brett Erickson Cardio-vascular Suite via Saint Anthony Hospital, 11567 Canterwood Blvd. NW, Gig Harbor, WA, 98332; Children's Hospital, Seattle or a . Please share your thoughts of Jack and sign the online guest register at: www.hawthornefh.com Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 12, 2019