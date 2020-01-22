Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack L. Bilderback. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Lee Bilderback Sept. 22, 1942 - Jan. 16, 2020 Jack Bilderback of Snohomish, WA born September 22, 1942 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 16, 2020, due to complications of Alzheimers. Jack was born and grew up in southern Missouri. He relocated to California for basic training with the US Navy in 1960. Jack served as a Navy Nuclear Submariner in Honolulu, Hawaii where he met and married Lynda Dianne Button in 1966, his wife of 48 years. Jack briefly relocated to California in 1968 where he was honorably discharged from the service. He then moved to Washington living in Ferndale, Shelton, Snohomish and Longview over the remainder of his life. Jack worked as an industrial electrician for Intalco Aluminum in Ferndale, Simpson Paper in Shelton and then a long 24 year career with Weyerhaeuser in Everett starting in 1974 and ending in Longview in 1998. Upon retirement Jack returned to Snohomish and had his dream home built on the shores of Lake Roesiger and became a student of the Bible. He volunteered his time every week for some years sharing his love of the Bible with men less fortunate in the prison system. Also, he was an avid story teller, weaving tales tall and true for all to hear. Jack is survived by his three children: LeeAnn Crawford, Jennifer Vollrath (Doug) and Kevin Bilderback and his granddaughter, Brooklyn Crawford. Jack, the youngest of seven children, is also survived by his sister, Pat Stevens (Bob) along with many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynda; his parents, Ira and Ruth Bilderback, and three brothers and two sisters. He treasured his life at Lake Roesiger enjoying swimming in the summer, especially with his grand-daughter, Brooklyn, and loved welcoming family and friends there. Per his request there will be no service. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 22, 2020

