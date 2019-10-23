Feb. 26, 1935 - Oct. 8, 2019 Jack LaPoint, 84, of Mill Creek, WA, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 while at home. He was born February 26, 1935 in Wenatchee, WA. Jack graduated from North Central High School in Spokane, WA. He had lung cancer caused from the asbestos he was exposed to while working for 14 years at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, WA. Jack was a very special man. Jack and Ruth Ann Stanley were married on August 30, 1958. They had two children: Randall David and Jacqueline Rene; and a granddaughter, Paige Nelson. He was preceded in death by his son, Randy; and his brother, Gale. Jack is survived by his wife, daughter and granddaughter. Jack's viewing will be on Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and October 27, 2019 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Solie Funeral Home at 3301 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201. His funeral service will be on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at North Creek Presbyterian Church at 621 164th St SE, Mill Creek, WA 98012
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 23, 2019