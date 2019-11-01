Send Flowers Obituary

Feb. 26, 1935 - Oct. 8, 2019 Jack LaPoint passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 while at home. He was born February 26, 1935 in Wenatchee, WA. Jack graduated from North Central High School in Spokane, WA. Jack and I (Ruth Ann Stanley) were married on August 30, 1958. We had two children: Randall David and Jacqueline Rene; and a granddaughter, Paige Nelson. Randy passed away in 2011 because of cancer. During his lifetime, he had many accomplishments. As a young man, age 17, he joined the Naval Reserves, eventually becoming a Chief Petty Officer. He worked for a fencing company as a teenager and in a very short time, was designated boss over men older than him and more experienced. He worked for the Forest Dept. for awhile, but then was hired by the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as an apprentice. After he completed his apprenticeship, he was a lead man. He then was promoted to progressman. Jack worked at the shipyard for 14 years. It was there that he was exposed to the asbestos causing him to have 4th stage lung cancer from which died from. Jack changed his career in 1969 when he purchased an A to Z Rental store. We then moved to the Everett, WA area. Jack then went on to invest in rental housing. He was the first president of the Snohomish County Rental Association. Jack believed in charities. His favorite one was Kiwanis. He joined the Silver Lake Kiwanis and was an active member for over 45 years. In those 45 years, Jack made a name for himself delivering thousands of dictionaries to every third grader in the Everett School District. He, also, loved going every year to work at Camp Kasey and painting faces and handing out otter pops all summer for Camp Patterson. Then he founded the Mill Creek Kiwanis Club with Jim Garcia two years ago. Jack was, also, proud to be a member of the Redmen and the PGVAC car club. He was a member of two bowling leagues. He, also, was an associate member of the Republican Women's Association. Jack loved walking our dogs, he walked 3+ miles a day all over. Chances are if you live in Mill Creek, WA you will remember seeing him. Jack was a very active member of Mill Creek community and, also, went to exercise and coffee three times a week at North Creek Presbyterian Church. Jack was a faithful member of the church for over 20 years. Pastor Kurt Helmke will be officiating Jack's services. Jack's funeral service will be on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at North Creek Presbyterian Church at 621 164th St SE, Mill Creek, WA 98012. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to .



Feb. 26, 1935 - Oct. 8, 2019 Jack LaPoint passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 while at home. He was born February 26, 1935 in Wenatchee, WA. Jack graduated from North Central High School in Spokane, WA. Jack and I (Ruth Ann Stanley) were married on August 30, 1958. We had two children: Randall David and Jacqueline Rene; and a granddaughter, Paige Nelson. Randy passed away in 2011 because of cancer. During his lifetime, he had many accomplishments. As a young man, age 17, he joined the Naval Reserves, eventually becoming a Chief Petty Officer. He worked for a fencing company as a teenager and in a very short time, was designated boss over men older than him and more experienced. He worked for the Forest Dept. for awhile, but then was hired by the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as an apprentice. After he completed his apprenticeship, he was a lead man. He then was promoted to progressman. Jack worked at the shipyard for 14 years. It was there that he was exposed to the asbestos causing him to have 4th stage lung cancer from which died from. Jack changed his career in 1969 when he purchased an A to Z Rental store. We then moved to the Everett, WA area. Jack then went on to invest in rental housing. He was the first president of the Snohomish County Rental Association. Jack believed in charities. His favorite one was Kiwanis. He joined the Silver Lake Kiwanis and was an active member for over 45 years. In those 45 years, Jack made a name for himself delivering thousands of dictionaries to every third grader in the Everett School District. He, also, loved going every year to work at Camp Kasey and painting faces and handing out otter pops all summer for Camp Patterson. Then he founded the Mill Creek Kiwanis Club with Jim Garcia two years ago. Jack was, also, proud to be a member of the Redmen and the PGVAC car club. He was a member of two bowling leagues. He, also, was an associate member of the Republican Women's Association. Jack loved walking our dogs, he walked 3+ miles a day all over. Chances are if you live in Mill Creek, WA you will remember seeing him. Jack was a very active member of Mill Creek community and, also, went to exercise and coffee three times a week at North Creek Presbyterian Church. Jack was a faithful member of the church for over 20 years. Pastor Kurt Helmke will be officiating Jack's services. Jack's funeral service will be on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at North Creek Presbyterian Church at 621 164th St SE, Mill Creek, WA 98012. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations