March 6, 1942-November 6, 2018 Jack Durr, 76, of Everett, WA, passed away at his home on November 6, 2018. Jack was born in Everett, WA on March 6, 1942 to Harold and Borghild Durr. After graduating from Everett High School in 1961, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving his country honorably for four years. He was married to Norma Ritland (Roberts) from 1963-1978; the couple had two children. In 1991, Jack met Prapai Noree, and they wed the following year. Jack retired in 2004 after more than 30 years at the City of Everett, Utilities Department. He enjoyed gardening, coaching little league baseball, visiting with friends, traveling, cooking, and spending time with his beloved pets. Jack was predeceased by his father, Harold; mother, Borghild; and wife, Prapai Noree. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Bryan) Collons; son, Brian (Angie Girard) Durr; brother, Gerald (Caryl) Durr; sister, Jean (Selby) Irwin; and two granddaughters. Mr. Durr's ashes will be interred by the Air Force Honor Guard at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Tahoma National Cemetery: 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, WA 98042. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 21, 2019