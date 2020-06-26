Jack Lawerance Desrosier
1999 - 2020
Our son and brother lost his life to a tragic motorcycle accident 5/24/20. Jack grew up in Silvana, WA and graduated from Arlington High School and Sno-Isle Skill Center. He continued his education at Skagit Valley College in the diesel mechanic program and was two weeks away from his certification. He will be missed by many. He leaves behind his Father Jerome Desrosier Jr., Jane, Mother Susan Wilson and Step Father Guy Wilson, Brothers Max & Twin Sam. February 27, 1999 - May 24, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
