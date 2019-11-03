Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Neal Bates. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Neal Bates, 64, a resident of Sedro-Woolley, WA, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on October 12, 2019. Jack was born on January 21, 1955 in Everett, WA, to Neal and Janet (Skegrud) Bates as their first-born child. A native Washingtonian, Jack graduated from Cascade High School and then spent most of his life in the Skagit Valley. Jack worked in the grocery industry where he retired in 2011. After retiring from the grocery industry, he spent time working for Skagit Transit where he was able to continue sharing his caring personality and quick witted jokes with those he worked with. Jack was united in marriage to Dee Grant (his Chickadee), on October 26, 1991 and together they made their home in Sedro-Woolley. An avid outdoorsman and family man, Jack had many good times with family and friends target shooting, hunting and fishing, all while sharing a good joke and a beer. Jack enjoyed antique shopping with his wife on vacations and road trips. There was never downtime with Jack. He kept himself busy tying flies for his next fishing adventure, reloading ammo for the perfect shot and tinkering in his shop where the classic rock music never stopped playing and the creativity never ended. Jack also enjoyed working in his garden and sharing his harvest with family and friends. Jack is survived by his wife, Dee at the family home; sons, Jaxon and Jordan Bates; daughter, Crystal Stephens; step-sons, Jason and Christopher Walton; his parents, Neal and Janet Bates; sisters, Jeanine Gilbert and Jodi Bates; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ellen and Gerald Grant, and Darlene and Preston Malzahn; eleven grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, and his beloved cat, "Kitty". He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harvey and Elfie Skegrud and George and Ivy Bates. A celebration of life will be held at their family home on November 9, 2019 at 11:00am. Share your memories of Jack and sign the online gust register at



