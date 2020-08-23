Jack Alexander Peary passed away peacefully at his home on August 12, 2020, from mantle cell lymphoma with his family by his side. Jack was born on November 8, 1934 to Lenore Rogers Murko and Horace Harwood in Brooklyn, New York. He attended City College in Brooklyn, NY & the University of Oregon in Eugene, OR, receiving his Doctorate in Biology, Botany & Algology. Jack met his wife, Betty Anderson while in Eugene and they were married on June 16, 1962. He was a professor in the Biology department at the University of Massachusetts & Central Washington University. He also conducted research at the National Research Council in Ottawa, Ontario Canada. He and Betty were the proud owners of Sunnyside Nursery in Marysville for 16 years. He then took a job as the horticulture extension agent for WSU Cooperative Extension, working closely with the Master Gardeners program until his retirement in 1996.

Jack loved nature, his family and the outdoors. He and Betty grew beautiful Martha Washington Geraniums and Fuchsias. Their home on Camano Island was a showplace of flowers & foliage. He was active in Kiwanis, Beach Watchers and many other clubs over the years.

Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, known for his gentle, easy -going nature and will truly be missed.

His mother, father, sister, Lila and half brothers, Gerald & Robert, preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty, his daughters, Lisa Worl (Ole) & Jennifer Peary, granddaughters, Stefanie Worl & Alyssa Ignatov (Ilya).

At Jack's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jack's memory to your favorite charity.

November 8, 1934 - August 12, 2020