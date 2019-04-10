Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Thompson. View Sign

Jack Thompson passed away on March 15, 2019 following health related issues. Jack leaves behind family, friends, and a legacy of opportunities. Jack was the impetus behind the formation of Work Opportunities, a nonprofit in Lynnwood, WA, founded in 1963. His parents, Lou and Irene Pearson, along with a small group of others from the Edmonds School District, wanted something more for their adult children after exiting school. They envisioned a place where work skills could be developed, confidence built, and where opportunities to work and earn money would be provided. Their advocacy, coupled with their expectations of inclusion, have resulted in countless lives being enhanced. Jack took great pride in Work Opportunities, never missing an opportunity to share his skills. While a paycheck certainly motivated him, the knowledge that he'd helped someone else meant more to him. He was a member of the "Bowling Buddies" for many years, where he developed lifelong friendships. Jack enjoyed building and collecting classic model cars. He was always quick with a smile or a laugh and enjoyed getting to know people. He would mentally file pieces of information about those he spoke to so that the next time he ran into them, he could inquire about those things. He could always remember your children's name and age, where you liked to vacation, and never forgot a pet's name. This wasn't for the sake of conversation but because Jack truly cared about everyone he met. He fiercely loved his family and would often talk about them with pride in his voice. Jack leaves behind a wide circle of friends who will miss him greatly, but we find comfort in knowing that he is reunited with his loving parents who are undoubtedly proud of the life he led and the legacy he left behind. Jack's friends at Work Opportunities will be celebrating his life on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at their Lynnwood office: 6515 202nd St. SW



