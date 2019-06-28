Jack V. Tingley

Jack Vernon Tingley Oct. 16, 1949 - June 24, 2019 Jack was born on October 16, 1949 in Anacortes, WA, to Verne and Margaret Tingley. Earlier this year he was diagnosed with lung cancer and passed away on June 24, 2019 in the late morning to be relieved from all pain while surrounded by family in his residence in Arlington, WA. He had worked in his family business, Precision Tire, for over 30 years with operations in Marysville and later in Mount Vernon, WA. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and youngest brother, Marvin. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Belie; sons, Mark and Scott; daughter, Brandi Krediet (Wayne); three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Linda Darrah (John) and Mel (Pattie), and many nephews and nieces. Memorial Services will be held at Weller Funeral Home, 327 N MacLeod Ave, Arlington, WA at 1 p.m. on July 2, 2019 with refreshments following.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 28, 2019
