Jack R Wolter a lifelong resident of Sultan passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday August 2nd at age 94, surrounded by his family.

Jack was the 9th child of 13 born to William and Edith Wolter. He was a WW2 Infantry Veteran who served from 1944-1946

On August 8th, 1947 Jack married the love of his life Ruth Gross, they were married for 45 years before her passing in 1993.

Jack leaves a legacy behind that includes his 5 daughters Retha Roberts (Bob deceased), Melanie Fadden (Dennis), Jaci Wilks (Duane), Tami Sherrill (Jack), Tanya Hudon (Randy), along with 16 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren, and 8 Great-Great Grandchildren

Jack is also survived by his 3 Siblings Dorthy Morris, Alice Riemland, and John Wolter.

Jack is preceded in death by his wife Ruth, granddaughter Alissia Wilks, son in law Bob Roberts, his Parents, and numerous siblings.

In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Sultan VFW

June 19, 1926 - August 2, 2020