Weber Jackie Weber, formally known as Kathleen R. Weber, peacefully entered the arms of her Lord and Savior on June 4, 2020 at the age of 84. Jackie was born on October 17, 1935 in Casper, WY to Hugh S. and Amy E. Bryan. Later, with her husband Maurice A. Weber and their young children, Jackie moved to Edmonds, WA. She loved Washington and quickly claimed it as her forever home. Known as Mom or Grammie to many, she readily opened her arms, home, and heart to everyone she met and in doing so acquired family in nearly every circle and season of her life. She is preceded in death by husband Maurice, and is survived by children Michael Weber (Terri), Maureen Miller, Dawn Little (Brett), and James Weber (Peter); sisters Rita Bryan and Patty Collea (Carl); nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial for Jackie will be scheduled at a later date. Friends and family may sign the guestbook at: www.asacredmoment.com/obituaries. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Helping Hands for Single Moms or another organization of choosing.
October 17, 1935 - June 4, 2020
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 14 to Jun. 10, 2020.