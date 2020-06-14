Jackie Weber
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weber Jackie Weber, formally known as Kathleen R. Weber, peacefully entered the arms of her Lord and Savior on June 4, 2020 at the age of 84. Jackie was born on October 17, 1935 in Casper, WY to Hugh S. and Amy E. Bryan. Later, with her husband Maurice A. Weber and their young children, Jackie moved to Edmonds, WA. She loved Washington and quickly claimed it as her forever home. Known as Mom or Grammie to many, she readily opened her arms, home, and heart to everyone she met and in doing so acquired family in nearly every circle and season of her life. She is preceded in death by husband Maurice, and is survived by children Michael Weber (Terri), Maureen Miller, Dawn Little (Brett), and James Weber (Peter); sisters Rita Bryan and Patty Collea (Carl); nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial for Jackie will be scheduled at a later date. Friends and family may sign the guestbook at: www.asacredmoment.com/obituaries. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Helping Hands for Single Moms or another organization of choosing.

October 17, 1935 - June 4, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 14 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved