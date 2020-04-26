Jacob Andrew Judd August 25, 1995 - March 17, 2020 On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, another kind and loving young man lost his long battle with addiction. Jacob will be profoundly missed by his family and friends. Jacob (Bubba) leaves behind his mother, Katherine Rambin; maternal grandparents, Cynthia Rambin and Ellis Rambin; paternal grandparents, Marvin and Barbara Judd; as well as David and Betty Albright. He is also survived by a sister, Rebecca Peterson; and a brother, Devin Judd; uncles, Paul Rambin (Amanda), Conner and (Katie) Rambin. Jacob will also be missed by his numerous cousins. Jacob was a free spirit who loved playing guitar, video games, and visiting with his many life-long friends. Jacob would want to inspire courage and happiness to all who knew him. Born August 25, 1995 to father, Arlie Judd.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 26, 2020