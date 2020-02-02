Jacob (Jake) William Peterson July 7, 1947 - January 26, 2020 Jacob (Jake) William Peterson, age 72, of Darrington, WA, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Jake was born in Arlington, WA on July 7, 1947 and graduated from Darrington High School in 1965. Jake served honorably as an airplane mechanic in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 through 1970. Jake was married to Marjorie (Margie) Louise Peterson on March 3, 1972, and they were married for 47 years. Jake worked for Summit Timber, C&C Construction and Snohomish County until his retirement in 2015. Jake is survived by his wife, Margie; sisters, Donna and Nancy; brother, Dean; daughters, Tina and Melissa; grandson, Liam; and granddaughter, Riley. Jake is preceded in death by his father, Ted; and mother, Bertha. Jake was a kind and hardworking man who will be terribly missed.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 2, 2020