Jacob Ryan Bush Jacob Bush, 23, died on July 8, 2019 at his home in Laguna Niguel, CA. Jacob was born February 9, 1996 in San Diego, CA. He moved with his family to Everett, WA, in 1997. He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Carissa Bush; his brothers, Thomas III and Matthew Bush, niece, Aliyana Olivia Bush and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be remembered as a beacon of light and a warrior for the Lord. Memorial is on August 1, 2019 from 1-3 pm at Northshore Christian Church in Everett.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 30, 2019