Jackie Callahan, 72, of Everett, passed away on Sunday, September 20th with her family by her side. Jackie was born in Everett, to Kenneth Sherwood and Dorothy Sickler. She grew up in Brier with her two siblings, Pat and Dale. After high school, she met the love of her life, Leonard Callahan, Jr. Married on July 31, 1969 in Las Vegas they lovingly celebrated their recent 50 year anniversary in Hawaii.

Jackie is the loving mother of three children; Donnajeanne, Wayne and Kimberly. She is the proud grandmother of eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Along with raising her children Jackie worked at Sears for 20 years and Macy's for an additional 10 years. As a busy working mother, Jackie always found time to spend with friends and family enjoying life. Jackie and Leonard were in a bowling league together and she spent time at the racetrack watching Leonard race cars. Jackie loved spending time with her mother painting with TriCam paints. Jackie was an avid collector of Disney, carousel horses, basset figurines and gnomes. Jackie loved her basset hounds as they were part of her family. She loved to sit by her pond and enjoy her coy fish.

Jackie was always very involved in all aspects of family life. She loved to be present at any event for any family member and participated fully with love and support. Among her favorite past times were traveling, cruising, camping with friends and family, scrapbooking, playing games with any challenger and fulfilling life with zest and energy.

Jackie is survived by her husband Leonard, three children, eleven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and her brother. Jackie is eternally loved by her family and friends and will be forever missed.

February 24, 1948 - September 20, 2020