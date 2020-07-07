1/1
Jacqueline Jacobs-Harns
1961 - 2020
Jacque, Born Jacqueline K Erickson in Panorama City, CA on December 13, 1961. Jacque was a loving wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother and sister. She left this world on January 10, 2020 after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer. She was loved and surrounded by her family and close friends during her last days.

Jacque was a very loving, caring and non-judgmental person who consistently volunteered her time for the Everett Little League concession stand. She also had a special place in her heart for special needs adults and children, volunteering her time at the All Aboard Activities Program here in Everett for adults with special needs.

It is with heavy hearts that Jacque leaves behind many friends, husband Bob, son Tyson, daughter Harmony, son Michael (Emma), stepdaughter Corie, stepson Brandon and ten grandchildren of whom meant the world to her.

Friends and family are invited to join in the celebration of her life on July 11, 2020 between 1-4pm at The Elks Lodge at 2802 Hoyt Ave, Everett WA 98201.

December 13, 1961 - January 10, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
