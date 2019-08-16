Colonel Jacqueline Mason, age 72, of Lynnwood, WA, passed quietly at home August 10, 2019 after a battle with cancer. She was born in Grafton, WV, and faithfully served her country for 32 years in the U.S. Army both active and reserve, and worked for several years as a substitute teacher in the Edmonds School District. She was dedicated to her family and church community. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, David Swanson; daughter, Nancy and her husband, Justin Evans; granddaughters, Molly and Charlotte; and daughters, Mary and Patricia Swanson. Memorial is August 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at North Creek Presbyterian Church. She will be inurned at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 16, 2019