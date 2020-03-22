Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacquelyn Hamm. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Jacquelyn E. Hamm Jacquelyn (Jackie) Elsie Hamm (née Williams), age 72 of Granite Falls, WA passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born to Melbourne and Elsie Williams on October 6, 1947 in London, England. She emigrated to the United States as a child when her parents moved seeking a better life and business opportunities. Jacquelyn grew up near Anaheim, California where she attended public school and lived with her parents and siblings on a horse ranch. Jacquelyn moved to Granite Falls, Washington with her family where she met her future husband, James (Jim) Hamm. Jim and Jackie were married on August 18, 1973, in Monroe, Washington in the Wayside Chapel alongside Highway 2. Jackie and Jim moved to property up the Mountain Loop Highway outside of Granite Falls. It was here that they raised their six children. Jackie loved the outdoors and was a bit of a tomboy. Every year she looked forward to her family fishing trip to Twin Lakes near Inchelium, Washington. Jackie was very artistic and had a talent for painting and firing ceramics. These pieces were so well done that she eventually began selling them at a local shop in Granite Falls. Some of her ceramics have become treasured family heirlooms. She also loved animals of all kinds, at various times having cats, dogs, birds, turtles, guinea pigs, hamsters, and many other species as pets. Jacquelyn is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters, Lisa (Paul), Deborah (Youness), and Christine Hamm, sons James and Wade (Edie) Hamm; grandchildren, Tyler, Andrew, Aidan, Yusef, Adam, Ariana, and Logan, and siblings Debbie (John) Stanczak, Annie (Keith) Dalke, Mel (Debbie) Williams, and Clint Williams. Jackie was preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Jayme. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be planned and held at a later date.





Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 22, 2020

