Jaime Francisco Machado Jaime Machado a resident of Marysville, WA, passed away of natural causes on April 10, 2019. Born August 24, 1943 on the island of Pico, Portugal; he later immigrated to California in 1959. He lived in Oregon and enjoyed skiing and working at Mt. Hood. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, boating and spending time on the ocean and lived many years in the Puget Sound area of Washington. No services will be held. Donations can be made to the UW Medical Center.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 29, 2019