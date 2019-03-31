James A. Wilson, Jr. James A. Wilson, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 1, 2019, at the age of 79. Jim was born March 23, 1939 in Suffern, NY, to the late Martha (Beckman) Wilson and James Alexander Wilson, and grew up in Ancram, NY, on a farm. He attended Tufts University on a Naval ROTC scholarship, where he met his future wife, Ann Autere. He served in the United States Navy for 22 years, retiring in 1982 with the rank of Commander. He later worked as a project manager in solid waste management for Snohomish County until his retirement. Jim was a patient, humble, and hardworking man who was devoted to his family. His kindness, compassion, laugh and sense of humor will be deeply missed. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Ann, and later his second wife, Corleen (Mahlum) Wilson. He is survived by his two sons, James and David; their spouses, Dina Jacobs and Beverly (Bonner) Wilson; his grandchildren, Emma and Max Wilson, Jeff Watson, and Samantha Wilson; five great grand-children; and his two sisters, Diana Wilson and Abigail McDonald. He will also be remembered and missed by his stepdaughters and stepson, Marsha Allgire, Beverly Freeman, and William Mahlum, and their spouses, children and grandchildren. A celebration of Jim's life will be held April 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Marysville, Washington. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Building Fund of St. Philip's. We would like to thank his friend and caregiver, Elaine, who made his Tuesdays something he always looked forward to, and also to the wonderful staff of Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett for the excellent care they gave Jim during the last week of his life.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 31, 2019