Feb. 8, 1950 - Jan. 21, 2019 On January 21, 2019 the world lost a great man, James Allen Erickson. Taken from us far too soon by illness, with his children by his side. James, known by friends and family as "Jim", was born on February 8, 1950 in Everett, WA. He grew up in the Marysville, WA area along with his two siblings, Mark and Karen, graduating from Marysville High School in 1969. He held a number of titles throughout his career at the Snohomish County PUD such as maintenance mechanic and facilities project manager before retiring in 2012. Jim was generous with his abilities, a gifted mechanic, builder, welder, and compassionate soul. He could design and build anything asked of him. He was inventive and put extra details and ideas into the things he built, always coming back with more than was expected or asked for. Not to be called a hero but because it was the right thing to do. He was quiet man with a wonderful sense of humor who often shied away from socializing or the limelight. Jim loved anything with an engine! His racing career spanned over 30 years driving a variety of cars from figure 8 to super stocks. He raced at Skagit Speedway, Evergreen Speedway and for a few years traveled with the Molson CanAm Stock Car tour. Jim also spent time as a crew chief, worked and drove hydroplanes, and for several years drove a push truck as well. He was a steady driver who moved to the front and waited for others to make a mistake and take themselves out. Occasionally he wrecked and once he gave us all a heart attack by not exiting his car after a spin out. Turned out he was fine, his glasses had been knocked off and it took him a while to find them so he could climb out. In our grief, we want to shout to the world that those who never met him missed out, you would have been better for knowing him. We would all be better being more like him. Sharing our creativity, our abilities, being generous with our genius (whatever our genius looks like), be a little silly, and if your kids are fighting over a toy, just chuck the toy out the back door and be done with it! Don't waste time on the little things, it's the relationship that matters most. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wally and Becky; his beloved wife, Judie; and his grandson, Jameson. He is survived by his children, Jamie Coonts, married to Bob Coonts; Julie Ross, married to Rob Ross; and Jordan Erickson who has dogs, Turbo and Gracie; grandkids, Jamae, Jessa, Gabriel, Zion, Gideon, Elias, and Hosanna; and great grandkids, Cash and Lenyx. His children feel that he would have hated the formality of a memorial service and instead will be celebrating his life at the racetrack where so many of his memories were made. Please join us at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe at 5:00 p.m. on August 10, 2019. For more details email



