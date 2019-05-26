It is with great sadness that the family of James Andrew Thomas announces his passing after a hard fought battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the age of 73 years. James "Jim" will be lovingly remembered by his children, Andrew "AJ" (Raine), Rae (Rachel), Re'nae (Taj) Reena (Bill), and Aaron, from his marriage to Penny. James will also be fondly remembered by his ten grandchildren, Nick, Cory, Taylor, Chloe, Jonah, Hayden, Elle, Liam, Owen and Logan and great grandchild, Kaydence. James was survived by his siblings, John, Donald, Richard, Pat, Kathy and Kenny. James was preceded by his parents, John and Teckla; brothers, Ronald, Peter, Robert and twin brother Jerry. James was a 20 year Veteran of the United States Navy and was "absolutely" loved by all who met him. James will rest at Tahoma National Cemetery and a celebration of life will take place in the coming weeks.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 26, 2019