James was born July 30, 1941 in Priest River, Idaho to Aldon and Inga (Evenson) Hammeren. As a young boy, he grew up playing with his cousins and sisters. He attended Dalton Elementary School. He loved swimming, playing with his favorite wooden toy gun made for him by his dad, and lots of fun games outside.

In 1953, James moved to a farm in Couer D'Alene, Idaho. He spent time in school and with family and friends. At the age of 16, James drove his girlfriend, Statie, her sister, Rose, and little sister up the Alcan highway to Alaska to join his soon to be father-in-law, Dick Niersthiemer. He worked alongside Dick for many years on projects including The Holmer Spit. He married Statie in 1961. They eventually landed in Snohomish, Washington in 1962. They had a daughter in October 1963.

James worked as an Engineer Operator, re-covered pool tables, and often competed in pool tournaments. He also owned and operated Hammeren Sand & Gravel from 1989 to 2001. He moved to Lake Stevens, Washington in 2006 to an apartment overlooking the lake. He resided there until his death on August 7, 2020. James loved horses and always wanted to be a cowboy.

He left us to join his dad, Aldon; mom, Inga; sister, Lena; nephew, Rodney; nephew, Rick; and his first love, Statie. He leaves behind his daughter, Dena, and her spouse Paul; grandsons, James, Kody, and Tyler; granddaughter-in-law, Terra; his sisters, Laura and Linda; four great grandchildren, Jolene, Ethan, Riley and Forrest; nephews, Mike, Rory and David; and two nieces. He will be missed.

July 30, 1941 - August 7, 2020