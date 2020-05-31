James C. Powers
James C. Powers, age 66, passed away at home on May 25, 2020, in Everett, Washington. He was born and raised in Richland, Washington; graduated from Richland High School, Class of 1971; and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Washington. Professionally, Jim worked for Snohomish County Elections Department, Auditor's Office, and Department of Planning and Development. He loved music, playing guitar and keyboard, and listening to all types of music. He also loved computers, photography, and hiking. Jim is survived by his sister, Linda (Powers) Wynands, and her husband, John, of Olympia, Washington; stepfather, Joe Goffard, and stepsister, Sue Goffard Bailey, of Corvallis, Oregon; as well as uncles and cousins in eastern Canada (Ontario and Quebec). Please share memories and photos at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.


Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 31, 2020.
